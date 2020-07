PAKAO SUROVE BOLESTI JOJ NIJE ODUZEO SAN! Prelepa košarkšica (20) POBEDILA LEUKEMIJU i vratila se na parket! (FOTO)

Who had transplantation 💯 days ago??!🦁🤷🏼‍♀️🙏🏼🎗 “You don’t always get what you wish for, but you get what you work for!”🏀 Can’t wait to be back on the court! 🏀

A post shared by Lívia Gereben (@gerebenlivi) on Jan 16, 2020 at 3:30am PST