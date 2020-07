KALINIĆ SE ZAHVALIO NAVIJAČIMA FENERA: Zbog vas sam postao BOLJA osoba! Bila je ovo PAKLENA vožnja!

You asked for everything, and I gave you more. Thanks to everybody, all the teamates, fans, coaches, employes, people on the streets of Istanbul, thank you all! There were good and bad times, praises and good comments but also the bad ones and critics, thanks for all of that too! You all made me a better player and a better person too! For all the successes and all the failures and all of the good times, crying and emotions, it has been a hell of a ride!! Teşekkürler ve iyi akşamlar. #kalina #fenerbahçe #final4 #istanbul

