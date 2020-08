UKRALI MU MVP TROFEJ I STAVILI NA ONLAJN AUKCIJU Legendarni košarkaš ne može da veruje šta mu se dogodilo!

Every starter in the 1984 NBA All Star Game has a bust in the HOF but one star shone above the rest that day in Denver, Isiah Thomas. His 21pts, 5rebs, 4 steals and 15 assists netted him this MVP trophy, but it will join one bidder's trophy case on Aug 29https://t.co/lJU1BQw47v pic.twitter.com/YkW5hE27gL