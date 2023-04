ZVEZDA IMA KOŠARKAŠKO ČUDO! Sin našeg legendarnog asa MONSTRUOZNOM igrom opčinio Evropu: Pogledajte majstorije o kojima bruje svi!

The MVP from Day 2 is Nikola Topic from @kkcrvenazvezda✨ 49 PTS & 12 AST & 65 PIR📈 In his only game today and starting from when his side was down 21 points until the end of the game, Topic had: ➡️37 points ➡️16-of-16 in free throws ➡️6 assists ➡️9 fouls drawn#AdidasNGT pic.twitter.com/SkwIJe8k3e