BRUTALNO! Kada se NBA pretvori u MMA: Sevaju pesnice, pucaju vilice, mlati ko koga stigne, a snimci SUROVIH TUČA obilaze planetu!

November 9, 1984: Larry Bird vs. Julius Erving. Both players were ejected & fined $7,500. Philadelphia's Moses Malone was fined $3,500 for fighting, and teammate Charles Barkley was fined $1,000 for his role in the incident. Celtics 130, 76ers 119. 📼 https://t.co/KrmDDaP7xd pic.twitter.com/VU3HoKTDFl