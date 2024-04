NESUĐENI KOŠARKAŠ PARTIZANA IM PRETI: Amerikanac SAMOUVEREN pred polufinale ABA lige!

.@PartizanBC and @KKBuducnostVOLI have so far faced each other twice in the #ABAPlayoffs semi-finals and the ⚫️⚪️ triumphed both times. ➡️ In 2011, ⚫️⚪️ defeated 🔵⚪️ by 62:58 in the single-game semi-final clash. ➡️ In 2022, ⚫️⚪️ defeated🔵⚪️ by 2-1 in the semi-final series.… pic.twitter.com/3OmEoIB8PP