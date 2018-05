(VIDEO) MOŽE LI BITI UŽASNIJI?! MMA borac je strah i trepet u ringu! Verujte, ne biste voleli da ga sretnete na ulici!

2017 shit 2016 worse infact been ropey since 2012 🤮🤢 but fuck it I’ve gotta pull up me boots n graft come 2018 !!! So here to the bad times n missed opportunity’s of years gone past .... cos that’s what they are the past !!! It’s gone .....let’s move forward positively and driven with the people who have supported us throughout the bad and the good times ..... enjoy tonight and stay safe peeps 🙏🏼🙏🏼💕💕❤️🍾🥂

