ATRAKTIVNA RUSKINJA BEZ GAĆICA DOŠLA NA F1 TRKU: Za Svetsko prvenstvo najavila još manje donjeg veša, muškaci se RASPAMETILI! (18+, VIDEO)

Guys I’m happy to show you new product from my favorite skin care brand @foreo_ru The UFO is a 90-second minute mask that combines cooling, warming, & T-Sonic pulsations for a spa like treatment at home😋 I love it so much, this mask puts so much hydration in my skin😍 Learn more about UFO link in my bio 😉 #UFO #UFObyFOREO #bestoftheebst

A post shared by Sveta Bilyalova (@svetabily) on May 3, 2018 at 9:46am PDT