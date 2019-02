SVET BRUJI O MAREJEVOM PITONU, A ONDA MEKGREGOR OKAČI FOTKU POSLE TRENINGA: Svi gledaju samo u njegovo ČUDO MEĐU NOGAMA (FOTO)

Solid rounds with the Show Stopper! Peter hits 960+ watts on the rowing machine on the @mcgregorfast program. 1 Horse Power equals 735 watts. I’ve never seen anything like it. Stronger than a fucking horse. Crazy! Keep your eye on the @mcgregorfast channels in the coming days for the video of this workout with tips on how to increase your own watt output. Insane! Thank you for the work brother 👊

