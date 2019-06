DANJU JE BILA VRHUNSKI SPORTISTA, A NOĆU ELITNA PROSTITUTKA! PRIČA KOJA JE ŠOKIRALA AMERIKU: Bivša šampionka vodila je DVOSTRUKI ŽIVOT, kao eskort dama zarađivala 600 DOLARA NA SAT!

#tbt Well not many people can say they gave Gabi Szabo a scare. Proud of this race at Pre looking back and an honor to compete against her. She actually would become a friend of mine. . . This race though is a classic example of my anxiety on display if you’ve ever seen it (search 2000 pre classic women’s 1500 on YouTube if curious). As great as Szabo was, I had no business losing that race. I tightened up like you wouldn’t believe as my mind took on negative thoughts on the home stretch when it should have been focusing on the positive. That’s how true anxiety works though. You try hard to block out the negativity, the worst case scenario, but you just can’t. It’s so powerful. This isn’t just nerves. It’s something much more. Therapy and meds can certainly help and I wonder if I would have had more consistent success on the track had I been on anxiety meds back then. The result doesn’t feel terribly important these days though. Just glad to be where I am today. . . Enjoy the day my friends! . . Photo credit to Sports Illustrated . . #run #runner #trackandfield #track #anxiety #pianoonmyback #instarun #instarunning #runners #olympians #preclassic #prefontaine #trackthrowback

A post shared by Suzy Favor Hamilton (@favorhamilton) on Mar 21, 2019 at 3:20pm PDT