SKORO SAVRŠENA: Armanda OVIM delom tela izluđuje muškarce (VIDEO)

Catching the last sunbeams of this year 😭 all dressed in @prettylittlething 🙋🏽♀️ Can anyone spot the cat in this pic? Seems like there is always a cat around me, no matter where I am😂 Anyway, I am currently having a really annoying cold, so no gym for me today💔 The good part is that my lower body is still sore from my last workout, 4 days ago. That is insane because I rarely ever get sore, and definitely not for so many days. I think adding a resistance band to my 150 kg hip thrusts is what caused this😂 Using resistance band as extra ”loading” is a real game changer, I recommend it if you feel that you hit a plateau! It is also a good alternative if you feel that adding more weight to an excercise might affect your technique, so instead of going heavier you can try adding a band💪🏽
What people think I look like on vacation VS what I really look like(swipe)🏝 Bali is definitely one of my favorite destinations, hard to find a better place😍 Food, nice water and good beaches are the 3 most important things to me when I go on vacation(especially food), and this place covers all three. If anyone have any places/tips on things we shouldn’t miss out on during our time here, please leave a comment 👇🏼🥰
(Can we take a moment for my sleeping cats in the background😭🐈❤️) Today I had a flashback to before I started working out. I spent hours watching videos and reading atricles about nutrition, lifting, supplements, hypertrophy and so on. I think I spent 3 months like this. Just reading and watching and trying to force myself to become mentally ready to actually go to the gym and practice everything that my research had taught me. I wanted to go SO bad, but I was so scared because I was afraid that people would look at me and think ”what is she doing” if I performed an excercise wrong, or that I would be the weekest person in the room. What finally made me go, except from my own will power, was the fact that I stumbled over the instagram accounts of 2 fitness girls (@katyaelisehenry and @yoventura ). After that, there was just NO return. The motivation I felt after seeing these girls was like a wave that literally swept me into the gym, and it changed my life totally. I’ve been working out for 3 years now, and I don’t think I’ll ever be done, I’ve found a lifestyle that makes me happy and proud💪🏽 The reason I’m posting this is because A LOT of girls write to me and ask me if they can workout at home because they are scared of going to the gym. My answer is always the same, in order to build muscles you need a gym because you need progressive overload that only weights can give you. The amazing part is that you guys listen to me, and put your trust in the advices I give. What is even more amazing is all the DMs I receive, telling me how my instagram is the reason someone found the motivation and courage to start lifting. My purpose on instagram is, and will always be, to motivate and support you guys. Your DMs are a receipt that I’m doing something right 🙏🏽 So thank you SO SO SO much honestly. And to all beginners; 3 years ago I was at the same spot you are now. I was nervous and scared and I was definitely the weekest person in the room. Today I’m hip thrusting 200 kgs. If I can do it, you can❤️❤️💪🏽
How nice is this gym set from @prettylittlething 😭😭 So affordable and the fit is amazing! I’ll post a link in my story later so you guys can find it if you want to check it out 😍💪🏽 Love how my fingers are having a yoga session in this pic, trying to hold my new camera😂 So excited to start filming more and better workout videos📷 Anyway, I hope you guys are having a great start of the week! Sharing a glute/leg workout below, this is a tough one💪🏽 Let me know if you want me to share other muscle groups as well😍 *Sumo squats 60 kg 15x2 70 kg 12x2 80 kg 8x2 *Stiff leg deadlift 60 kg 15x2 70 kg 12x2 80 kg 8x2 *Smith machine lunges 40 kg 15x2 50 kg 12x2 60 kg 10x2 *Cable kickbacks 30x3 each leg 25 kg. *Hip thrust in smith 160 kg 10x5 Let me know if you try this one, I’ll do this exact workout tonight 😭💪🏽
(Swipe for next excercise) GLUTE/HAMSTRING focused workout🏋🏽♀️💪🏽 Great workout for those who wish to grow 🍑 without growing their quads/thighs(I personally LOVE big quads but everyone is different💁🏽♀️) 1. Cable kickbacks on bench 20 kg 15x2 40 kg 12x3 each leg 2. Glute pushdown 55 kg 15x5 each leg 3. Stiff leg deadlift 70 kg 15x2 80 kg 12x3 4. Single leg hip thrust 80 kg 12x5 each leg 5. Single leg hip abduction 40 kg 15x4 each leg Save it and try it🔥🔥💪🏽. My hair is all by @hairtasticab 💕
Feeling like a pumpkin 🎃 dress from @prettylittlething
New fave dress from @fashionnova 😍 Couldn’t take a pic because the light in my apartment was a disaster, but I love boomerangs so 🤷🏽♀️ Anyway, had a really rough legday, writing it below 💪🏽. *squats 50 kg 20x2 70 kg 14x4 superset with kettlebell swings (24 kg) as many as you can *Deadlift 60 kg 20x1 80 kg 15x1 90 kg 10x3 100 kg 3x1 *Hip thrust with resistance band 140 kg 20x8 *Hip abduction 80 kg (added resistance band as well) 20x3 *single leg hip abduction 40 kg 15x4 each leg *Elevated reversed lunges in smith 40 kg 20x3 each leg 🏋🏾♀️
Standing on the top of Kelingking beach in this picture😍 This spot is definitely one of the most impressive spots I've ever visited, the water and the view is almost unreal. You find it on the island Nusa Penida, highly recommend you to visit this place if you go to Bali. It only takes 45 minutes from Bali to Nusa Penida with fast boats from the harbor in Sanur. If you visit this particular place, Kelingking beach, you should keep in mind that if you take the stairs all way down to the beach, you'll have to be able to climb back up. You can't really see it in this pic, but I'm standing almost on the top of the cliff, and to get down to the beach you have to walk down a very long staircase. Our driver told us that it takes 1 hour to walk down the stairs, and even longer to get back up. We started to walk down, but we met so many people on the way down that had panic attacks and mental breakdowns because they were dehydrated and exhausted from the stairs. Luckily we had some extra water that we could share with some of them, but seeing all those people in panic made us discouraged so we never walked all the way down to the beach. My advise if you decide to walk all way down is to make sure that you have plenty of water with you, and not any heavy bags. And DON'T walk down alone! 😩💖
Outfit from @prettylittlething 🏋🏽♀️💖 Hope everyone is having a great monday! I’m going to have a quick workout tonight before my night shift, I might post some excercises on my story so keep your eyes open 👀 I’m going to Bali 2 weeks from now, I really need vacation so I am very happy. Can’t really decide if I should keep bulking until I leave, or if I should begin a small cut. I’ll probably just keep bulking because I’m very comfortable with my shape right now, but I still want to gain a little bit more. Last workout I did 100 kg in box squats, tonight my goal is to increase the weight to 105 kg. Sometimes people ask me how to know when it’s time to add weight to an excercise. When I can do 10 reps or more on a certain weight, I usually add a little bit of weight. Most important is to listen to your body, we don’t want any injuries! Slow progress is better than none💪🏽💪🏽
