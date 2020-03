KORONA GA JE NAPALA I ZA TRI DANA JE POSTAO SENKA: Biciklista se bori se za život! Ovo je ispovest njegove žene

I never intended to grow muscles!! It just kind of happened! 💪💪💪 #strength #strong #biceps #triceps #shoulders #core #postworkoutselfie #personaltraining #pt #healthyeating #healthyliving #lifestyle #gym #workout #strongwomen #stopwishingstartdoing

A post shared by Anna Schuchman (@game.fitness) on Mar 14, 2015 at 3:05pm PDT