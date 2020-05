SVET PLAČE ZBOG NAJTUŽNIJE UFC BORBE IKADA: Nakon žestoke bitke u kavezu krvavi rivali oplakivali ubijenu devojčicu

First let me thank @alistairovereem for sharing the octagon we me tonight... You’re a class act brother and a legend! Tonight wasn’t my night, but you best believe I will be back better! Thank to everyone for all your love and support can’t say it enough! We learn and grow! Baby girl... daddy loves you and I promise I will keep pushing! #ForeverAniah💙💙💙💙

A post shared by Walt Harris (@thebigticket205) on May 16, 2020 at 10:18pm PDT