OVA PLAVOKOSA LEPOTICA I DALJE PAMTI ĐOKOVIĆA: Slikanje sa Noletom je nešto što se pamti za ceo život!

My theory on life is that life is beautiful. Life doesn't change. You have a day,and a night,and a month and a year. We people change-we can be miserable or we can be happy. It's what you make of your life.

