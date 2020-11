LUISA HAMILTONA PUKLE EMOCIJE: Imao sam šest godina, jeo nudle i sendvič sa slaninom! To su bili NAJBOLJI DANI u mom životu

I was 6 years old here when I earned my first two trophies remote control car racing. The small trophy was 2nd place in the electric class championship, against grown men. The bigger was for best new comer in the bigger petrol cars again against men. I was the youngest by at least 15 years. We were also the only people of colour there in a much smaller field. I was so proud, these were some the best days of my life spending time with my dad out the back of the old car we had with our pot noodle soup and bacon sandwiches which was very much an English thing. #1991

