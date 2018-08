NOVAK O BOGU I ANĐELIMA: Đoković poslao emotivnu poruku dan posle ulaska u istoriju (FOTO)

A dream come true. A moment I will cherish the rest of my life. Thank you to everyone for their love not only this year, but for all of the years you’ve continued to show up and support my journey and our sport of tennis. Such a wonderful feeling today and I’m proud to share this trophy with #TeamDjokovic and our #NoleFam. Thank you God. Thank you Angels for guiding me through this wonderful journey of Life. I feel your presence in everything and I am eternally grateful 🙏❤🙌 #CincyTennis #GoldenMasters

