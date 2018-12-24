BRUTALNO SEKSI: Prsata Amerikanka igra tenis, a obožava i NFL! Gde god se pojavi, muškarci odlepe za njom (VIDEO)

Ova 27-godišnja Amerikanka se čak amaterski bavi tenisom i učestvuje na turnirima, gde nema mnogo uspeha, ali kada izađe na teren sve oči su uprte u nju. Dodatno objašnjenje nije potrebno...
👀Loosening up before the photoshoot today. 😂Can't wait to share all of this new content with you all! Lol and this video is for everyone who wanted to see me juggle without looking🎾🎾🎾🤷🏻♀️🙄😂 #TENNISFITNESS 📸 @remrodphotography • • • • • #tennis #tennisfan #tennisgirl #tennislife #tennislovers #tennistrainer #tennisgirls #tennis🎾 #tennismatch #juggler #tennisanyone #wimbledon #tennisfitnesspassion #tennisball #tennisplayer #tenniscourt #personaltrainer #fitgirl #fitspo #fitfam #fitlife #rachelstuhlmann #handeyecoordination #peripheralvision #houseofhighlights @functionaltennis @tennispatrol @tennisgainz @usta @bleacherreport @houseofhighlights
🎾‼️Tennis Tip‼️🎾 Looking to improve your overall performance as a tennis player? How's your core?🤔 The importance of having a strong core cannot be overemphasized when it comes to playing tennis. You want all of your core muscles to be accustomed to working together, which they do naturally when you play tennis. Having a strong core stabilizes you, gives you momentum and power behind your swings and keeps your lower back protected from injury. Here are some simple yet highly effective exercises that will strengthen your entire core area😈 subscribe to my webpage rachelstuhlmann.com for more tips it's dropping soon. I swear lol🎾🔥 •Video by @oscarrendonphotography •Also in my @a7intl @a7fitness gear and I love it so much❤️ • #rachelstuhlmann #tennis #tennis🎾 #tennispro #tennisfun #tennistrainer #tennisfitnesspassion #tennistime #tennistips #tenniscoach #tennisgirl #tennislove #tennisplayer #tennislife #abs #STLtennis #coreworkout #usopen #usta @highertennis @functionaltennis @tennispatrol @tennisgainz @tennisbeauties @game.set.match.of.the.day
🎾😁🤓I just want to give a different perspective to the sport through my articles... that being said, new article: Tennis has fallen far behind in the potential technological advancement that it could have experienced years ago. We are just now seeing chips being put into rackets to trace swing speed, shot count, playing patterns etc. We are now seeing new applications come out that offer coaching tips, ways to find people to hit with, and ways to track your playing progress. Why did the Tennis industry get such a late start on technological influences? I believe it is because there is a lost generation in the tennis world specifically being people who are ages 30-43. Read more link in bio😌 • • • Hair: @mz_tina_80sbaby #tennisgirl #tennispro #tennis #tennis🎾 #tenniscourt #tennislife #tennistime #tennislove #tenniscoach #tennisplayers #tennislessons #tennistraining #rachelstuhlmann #courtly #sportsjournalism #stl #stltennis #stlbloggers #stlblogger #espn #technology #tennisdirector
Let me tell you all a simple fact‼️ Out of any sport, female tennis players are the RICHEST women athletes in the world!💯🎾💵 In fact, 8 out of 10 of the highest paid female athletes in the world are tennis players. Serena and Sharapova take spots 1 and 2, while Rhonda Rousey and Danicka Patrick come in 3rd and 4th. The 5th through 10th spots are made up entirely of top ranked tennis players. Each one of these athletes plays an individual sport. I am convinced that if you are a young female with aspirations to make significant money playing a sport, individual sports is the route to go... There is no salary cap, which means that an individual sport athlete can increase their wealth with no limitation on the prize money they earn... That being said, it is all dependent on their winning results... NEW ARTICLE LINK IN BIO👆🏼💰💸💵🎾I see the game different🤷🏻♀️🤯 • • •s/o @breezeblowdrybar #rachelstuhlmann #courtly #thechangeover #tennisvideo #tennis #tennis🎾 #tenniscoach #tennisfitnesspassion #tennislife #tennisball #tennispro #tennisplayer #stltennis #tennistime #tennistrainer #tennislove #tennisgirl #tennisanyone #breezeblowdrybar #resistancebands #rachelstuhlmann #personaltrainer #tennistips #tennistiptuesday #usopen #miamiopen #wta #sports #sportsgirl #sportsmodel
The RAElaunch‼️ Lol relaunching my website this brand new year✨ My newest article is now live!🎬 I had the pleasure of talking to my good friend @sammiealways and he shared some thoughts on what the New Year means to him.🎶❤️ I also give 3️⃣ of my tips that will help you stay on track with your resolutions and goals!😇 You want to read this one. Link in bio👆🏼❤️ I hope all of your dreams comes true this year! It’s time to get to work😈😁😍 More to come!!😈🤑 • • • #rachelstuhlmann #personaltrainer #newyears #newyearsresolution #newyearsgoals #tenniscoach #atlfitness #atltrainer #atlantamodel #australianopen #tennisplayer #tennispro #tennis #tennislife #gymlife #fitness #fitnessmotivation #fitgirl #tennisgirl #tennislife #tennisfitnesspassion #stlouistennis #stltennis #stltrainer
Rejčel voli i druge sportove, a često posećuje NFL utakmice.
Budapest!😍🤤 I’m so lucky that the sport I love takes me all around the world🎾 • • • • #budapest #budapest🇭🇺 #budapeste #budapest_hungary #hungary #hungariangirl #budapestagram #tennis #tennis🎾 #tennispro #tennisplayer #travel #rachelstuhlmann #nike #nikecourt #nikewomen #niketennis #justdoit #worldtraveler #tennislife #thetossup #tennislove #living #athleticgirl #happy #stlouisblogger #stlbloggers #stlgirl #wimbledon
