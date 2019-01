Roberto Bautista Agut is into the first Grand Slam quarterfinal of his career! The 30-year-old just beat Marin Cilic 6-7 (6), 6-3, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 in a back-and-forth affair at the #AusOpen. That’s three five-set victories at this tournament alone. pic.twitter.com/6txbMoAPwU