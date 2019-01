REČI KOJE BI SVAKA ŽENA POŽELELA DA ČUJE! Emotivni Janko Tipsarević otvorio dušu: Moja supruga je moja najveća inspiracija...

[Proud Husband] My wife continues to be one of my biggest inspirations. I am inspired by her work ethic, commitment to our family, strong moral compass and courage to chase her dreams It is so much easier for me to wake up next to somebody who is grinding just as hard as I am to be the best person they can be. I love that my daughter Emili has such a formidable role-model in her life Not many of you would be aware, but my wife has always been relentlessly committed to bettering herself. She has always worked since she was 15 and in high-school. She also has two degrees, one in engineering and one in fashion. Ever since she was a kid, she had the dream to be a fashion designer and just over three years ago she launched her fashion label. This was a big decision, and done so in the public eye in Serbia, with a number of people believing she was the ‘bored’ wife of a professional athlete. She has proved them wrong! Three years later she is still rocking and rolling with her business! Her company now has 22 employees and it is continuing to grow. She has achieved this while being an attentive and involved mother to our daughter and a supportive wife of a professional athlete! I may be biased but this is nothing short of incredible. I am more confident than ever that her career is going to have longevity. I would not be surprised at all if we as a family focus more on her career when my tennis career is over. It’s not easy when two parents are both chasing their careers. Emili is, and always will be, number one in our life. But, this would not have been possible without the tremendous support of Emili’s grandparents who are so involved in our life! A HUGE shout-out to them for their support - we are so very grateful. #inspiration #keepdigging #jankotipsarevic #proudhusband #biljanatipsarevic #tennis

