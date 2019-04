POMERIO MU JE BOKSERICE U STRANU, A ONDA... Janko Tipsarević uhvaćen u NEPRIJATNOJ situaciji sa muškarcem! Njegovoj supruzi neće biti prijatno kada OVO vidi! (FOTO)

I am sad to announce that I will be pulling out from 2 Tournaments in Leon and Puerto Vallarata due to my left hip issue.Next 4 weeks I will use to try and recover and get ready for @banque_eric_sturdza_genevaopen and @rolandgarros #keepdigging #stilldigging

