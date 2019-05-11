ĐOKOVIĆ U ZAGRLJAJU VRELE HRVATICE! Srbin raspametio najlepšu novinarku na svetu: Zgodna Fani očarana Noletom!(VIDEO)

He is not only the number 1 tennis player in the world, he is an incredible human being who is using his talent and fame to spread the message of love & compassion and to make this world a better place. Thank you for a great interview @djokernole , you are an example to follow, an extraordinary athlete and even better person 🙌💚🎾 .............................................................................................. 🇭🇷 On nije samo najbolji tenisač svijeta, on je predivno ljudsko biće koje koristi svoj status i slavu kako bi prenio poruku ljubavi koju bi trebali imati jedni za druge i kako bi svojim porukama i djelima pomogao da ovaj svijet postane bolje mjesto. Hvala ti na intervjuu Nole, ti si stvarno pravi primjer uzornog sportaša i još kvalitetnije osobe. 💚🙌🎾 Intervju s Novakom moći ćete pogledati uskoro na Novoj TV 🎬 . . . . . _____________________________________________________________ #fanitv #exclusive #interview #novakdjokovic #tennis #champion #sport #tv #television #journalist #producer #producerlife #madrid #spain #croatia
Објава коју дели Fani Stipkovic (@fanistipkovic) дана
- On nije samo najbolji teniser sveta, on je predivno ljudsko biće koje koristi svoj status i slavu kako bi preneo poruku ljubavi koju bi trebali imati jedni za druge i kako bi svojim porukama i delima pomogao da ovaj svet postane bolje mesto. Hvala ti na intervjuu Nole, ti si stvarno pravi primer uzornog sportiste i još kvalitetnije osobe - napisala je gđica Stipković.
This week’s challenge with my coach @juandominguezh is to improve my Tripod Headstand Leg Raises 🤸♀ 🌟 • Apart from building your core strength & balance, strengthening your arms and lengthening your spine with this workout; when you give yourself a new goal or challenge each week, it also boosts your self-esteem, your confidence and makes you feel mind blowing. • Follow our journey as we prepare more videos and workout programs 🎬🌟 • And most important: It’s not the fall that matters, it’s what you do to get back up.😉💙 . . . . . _____________________________________________________________ #fanitv #workout #workoutroutine #crossfit #yoga #handstand #gym #gymnastics #crossfitgirls #gymvideos #fit #fitspo #fitsporation #fitnessgirl #fitnessmotivation #journalist #madrid #spain #croatia
Објава коју дели Fani Stipkovic (@fanistipkovic) дана
Health is a state of a complete harmony of body, mind and spirit. ✨Once you realize the importance of that union, you’ll never leave any part out and that’s when you’ll realize your true potential. 🌟 #maketheconnection . . . . . . . ____________________________________________ #fanitv #workout #fit #fitspo #fitspiration #fitness #fitnessmotivation #crossfit #crossfitgirls #weightlifting #cardio #gym #gymmotivation #bodygoals #sport #journalist #motivation #inspiration #healthylifestyle #madrid #spain #croatia
Објава коју дели Fani Stipkovic (@fanistipkovic) дана
Behind the scenes 🎥🎬 .............................................................................................. 🇭🇷 Sretna sam što sam postala dio obitelji @janeiredalehrvatska @dermacarehrvatska @janeiredale ✨💄Produktivna 24 sata boravka u Zagrebu ispunjena profesionalnošću i divnom energijom. Veselim se našim novim projektima! Hasta pronto 💞🌙 Hair: @theivica @k_o_s_a_by_aii Dress: @matijavuica .........................................................................🇺🇸 Happy to become part of the @janeiredale @janeiredalehrvatska @dermacarehrvatska @dermalogica family ✨ 24 hours in Zagreb full of amazing energy with this great and professional team! Thank you @theneckup for your magic and for all the tips! Looking forward to our new projects 💞 . . . . . . #fanitv #photoshoot #crueltyfree #beauty #ambassador
Објава коју дели Fani Stipkovic (@fanistipkovic) дана
Atraktivna plavuša je stekla svetsku slavu kada je 2015. godine proglašena za najseksi novinarku sveta u veoma oštroj konkurenciji.
Excercice not only changes your body. It changes your health, your mind, your attitude and your mood. ✨ The magic is in you! Break your fears💥 For a lot of you that have asked me, today I want to share with you the other part of my weekly workout routine to build glutes. I use resistance band to make it more challenging and it also helps a lot in building glutes. • 5 sets of 5 squats with 65 kg (adapt to 80 % of your RM - the heaviest weight you can lift) • 5 sets of 10 T bar sumo squats with 40 kg (adapt to 60% of your RM) • 5 sets of 8 hip thrusts with 100 kg (adapt to 80% of your RM) - always end the movement by squeezing your glutes! Vamos! 🤜💃 . . Leggings: @heyjolondon Top: @fabletics @fableticseu . . . . . . #fanitv #workout
Објава коју дели Fani Stipkovic (@fanistipkovic) дана
🇭🇷 Nitko se ne vraća s putovanja takav kakav je bio ranije. Vidjeti nešto novo, odmoriti uši i oči od rutine...dotaknuti nepoznato, upoznati sebe mičući se od kolotečine. To nas širi, stvara nam nova iskustva, a to je jedino pravo mjerilo bogatstva. Najbolju perspektivu uvijek dobijemo s distance, upoznajući nove kulture i svijet na način da pomaknemo vlastite granice, odmičući se od kolotečine koja je najveći neprijatelj za ljudski duh. Ako zelite posjetiti neko mjesto, pobjeći iz zone komfora i napuniti vlastitu škrinju znanja i iskustva, @bookingcom i ja zelimo sudjelovati u stvaranju vase nove avanture na nacin da cemo vam omoguciti dodatan popust. Na linku se nalazi link sa svim informacijama, a vi mi ne zaboravite napisati gdje ste bili i kako vam je bilo, a ako na kraju odaberete Španjolsku, mozda se i vidimo ✨💙✨💃 .............................................................................................. 🇺🇸 Travel opens your heart, broadens your mind and fills your life with stories to tell. Hey guys! I’ve partnered with @bookingcom and we have prepared a special discount for all of you who want to travel, explore the world, expand your knowledge and make your soul grow. You’ll find the link for the discount in my bio section. Enjoy your adventure! ✨💙 .............................................................................................. 🇪🇸 Viajar abre tu corazón, ensancha tu mente y llena tu vida con historias que contar. ¡Hola chic@s! Me he asociado con @bookingcom y hemos preparado un descuento especial para todos aquellos que quieran viajar, explorar el mundo, expandir su mente y sobre todo hacer crecer su alma. En el link, que esta en mi sección bio, encontrarás toda la información que necesitas para conseguir tu descuento. Que disfrutes mucho de tu aventura ✨💙 . . . #fanitv #travel #travelphotography #travelling #sponsored
Објава коју дели Fani Stipkovic (@fanistipkovic) дана
We have 10 more days till the big final of @utakmicazivota ⚽️✨ Make sure to catch up with all the episodes by clicking the link in my bio 🎬 🇭🇷 Imamo još deset dana do velikog finala @utakmicazivota ⚽️ Koji igrač će potpisati ugovor sa @gnkdinamo ? 🤔😉 . . . . . Dress by @marciano @fashionandfriendsofficial #fanitv #tv #show
Објава коју дели Fani Stipkovic (@fanistipkovic) дана
Pinky Sunday 💫💞 Who wears it better, Sauri or me? 😀 • • • • #fanitv
Објава коју дели Fani Stipkovic (@fanistipkovic) дана
Kurir sport
NE PROPUSTITE
KADA MI JE PLJUNUO NA NOVAKA ĐOKOVIĆA I PRAVOSLAVNI KRST, PAO MI JE MRAK NA OČI: Neverovatna životna priča jednog srpskog kamiondžije koji je zbog hašiša završio u SUROVOM marokanskom zatvoru! (VIDEO)
NIŠTA OD TENISKOG KLASIKA: Federer propustio meč loptu i ispao sa turnira! Novak protiv Tima za finale Madrida!
POGLEDAJTE BONUS VIDEO: