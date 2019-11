SESTRA JOJ NAJSEKSEPILNIJA TENISERKA SVETA, A ONA JE JOŠ LUĐA I PROVOKATIVNIJA: Ovo je Beatris! Ima telo kao izvajano i ne stidi se da ga pokaže! Ovakvu VEŠTICU nikad niste videli (VIDEO)

🌸 GIVEAWAY 🌸 I’ve teamed up with my babes @cindycournoyer @emyjade.g & @lucierheaume to give 3 lucky followers the chance to win $3000+ worth of prizes from @vitaeapparel! 👙🌴 - 1st winner: $1000 giftcard to @vitaeapparel + $500 giftcard for your bestfriend - 2nd winner: $800 giftcard to @vitaeapparel + $400 giftcard for your bestfriend - 3rd winner: $500 giftcard to @vitaeapparel + $200 giftcard for your bestfriend To enter: 1. Follow me @beatricebouchard ♥️ 2. Tag a friend in the comments so they can win too 👯‍♀️ 3. Go to @lucierheaume’s account and repeat these steps 🌷 4. Follow the same steps on every account until you come back to us and comment ‘done’ 💫 BONUS entries: - 5 extra entries if you repost this photo on your story and tag @vitaeapparel - 1 extra entry for every friend you tag in the comments below (1 friend = 1 extra entry) - Make sure your friends follow us as well! The winner will be announced ‪in 7 days‬! 🌟 Winner will be chosen at random and announced on all accounts. Per instagram rules, we must mention this is in no way sponsored, administered, or associated with Instagram, Inc. By entering, entrants release Instagram of responsibility, and agree to Instagram’s term of use.

A post shared by Beatrice Bouchard (@beatricebouchard) on Oct 1, 2019 at 3:19pm PDT