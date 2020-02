PRIJATELJU, NE MOGU DA TE POBEDIM, ALI MI JE ZADOVOLJSTVO DA IGRAM SA TOBOM: Hit izjava Monfisa posle poraza od Đokovića

I can t beat u my friend @djokernole ,but always a big pleasure to play against you.You are a big champion in many ways and u showed it again tonight🙌🏾. I would like to thank everybody for the support in this past 4weeks.Those weeks been very good, let’s keep it up that way 😊🔝🙅🏾‍♂️

A post shared by Gael Monfils (@iamgaelmonfils) on Feb 28, 2020 at 11:29am PST