ŠPANOVAO SAM REKETE ZA PET EVRA: Nemački teniser brutalno odgovorio Timu

Startin In 2004 I Lived In A Camper, Surviving From Week To Week With The Money I Made... Losing First Round In A 10k Was 117,50$ - Tax... Because Of This I Was Also Stringing Rackets For Other Players For 5€ A Pop... If This Would Happend Then, It Would Have Cost Me My Career!! https://t.co/xVPzXTSqIw