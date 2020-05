Tennis is back 💪🏼. Proud to announce @novakfoundation is sponsoring the @myutr tournament this weekend. No spectators. Strict social distancing to keep everyone safe. Idemo! Watch on Tennis Channel, @TennisChannel International, or stream the #UTRProMatchSeries live on Twitter or Facebook this weekend May 8-10 at 12pm ET daily.

A post shared by Novak Djokovic (@djokernole) on May 8, 2020 at 7:56am PDT