LOLA U IZOLACIJI PUCA OD SEKSEPILA: Astanova potvrdila da nema koronu i postavila snimak OD KOG SE MNOGIMA VRTI U GLAVI

Hey Instafam! I took a few days off to relax at home. Thank you for all the messages of concern, and let me say once again that I do not have corona virus and I am doing fine! Adria tour was a charitable event, conceived with the best of intentions and in accordance with all the regulations. The sad truth is that the virus is still here, will probably not go anywhere in the near future and that is not anybody’s fault. There are many events starting to take place around the world and all of them will have a certain element of risk, but unless we just stay home for the rest of our lives, this is the new reality that we are just going to have to manage. I think people should focus less on blaming and more on supporting each other 🙏🏼 We are all in this together and must find the way to move forward. Take good care of yourselves and your loved ones❣️ • 🔈 - 🎶 Chopin Nocturne Op. 9 No. 2 • • • #pianist #piano #ladyinred #chopin #musician #songs

