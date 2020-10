Novak Djokovic arrived on Chatrier with a large patch of tape on his neck. He then clutched his left arm during the first changeover before trying to loosen it out two games later. Pablo Carreno Busta is up a break, 4-3. Passport to #RolandGarros: https://t.co/lDUPnhnaMe pic.twitter.com/3sOD0tXdIN