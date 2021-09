LIKUJE ZBOG PORAZA SRBINA Oglasio se Novakov najveći mrzitelj: Nije propustio priliku da pecne Đokovića!

Novak Djokovic Grand Slam progress meter: 🐨🐨🐨🐨🐨🐨🐨 🐌🐌🐌🐌🐌🐌🐌 🍓🍓🍓🍓🍓🍓🍓 🗽🗽🗽🗽🗽🗽❌ Closer than any man has come in 52 years, but pretty far from it on the last leg in the end. #2 Daniil Medvedev romps to the #USOpen title, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 over #1 Djokovic.