FEDERER ISPADA IZ PRVIH 10 NA ATP LISTI: Prvi put posle skoro pet godina neće biti u ELITI, hoće li se PENZIONISATI?!

For the first time in over 5 years, Federer falls out of the Top 10. Roger has just won 9 matches since January 2020. He is ironically and deservedly replaced by the last player who beat him - @HubertHurkacz It's only the 4th time in 20 years that Federer is not in the Top 10. pic.twitter.com/x8OTmWeDXi