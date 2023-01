FANTASTIČNO! Đoković na pragu ISTORIJE! Nije samo ušao u četvrtfinale, Novak se pobedom približio LEGENDI

25 IN A ROW-KOVIC❗ 🇷🇸 @DjokerNole has extended his Australian Open winning streak to 25 matches in a row with a 6-2, 6-1, 6-2 fourth-round win over Alex de Minaur. 💪 Djokovic is the first man in the Open Era to record *TWO* 25-match winning streaks at the Australian Open. 💥