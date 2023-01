TRKA ZA NAJBOLJEG U ISTORIJI TENISA JE GOTOVA! OVO JE NEOBORIV DOKAZ: Objavljena tabela u kojoj se nalazi apsolutno sve (FOTO)

GSM DJOKOVIC! 🔥 The debate is over. 🙂 Novak Djokovic is the greatest player of all time. 👑 And this table is just numerical, I will explore other factors which strengthen Novak’s status in a future thread. But right now it is time to celebrate. 🥂💃🏻🎉🎊 pic.twitter.com/g3rHnyfUGv