SRAMOTA, SRAMOTA, SRAMOTA! Sudija pogurao Novakovog dželata u četvrtfinale: Velika kontroverza na Rolan Garosu VIDEO

👀 The umpire misses a clear double-bounce 😬 The ball kid steps onto the court at the same time 🤯 Cerundolo ends up being broken at the end of the game 𝐌𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐲 in the match between Holger Rune and Francisco Cerundolo! 😲#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/QspfKU3r1V