AU, KAKAV SPOJ! SVE ĆE GORETI U PARIZU! Nadal i Alkaraz potvrdili vest koju su MNOGI PRIŽELJKIVALI!

🇪🇸 Two-time gold medalist Rafael Nadal has now been confirmed for the Spanish team at the 2024 Olympics, by using his protected ranking, alongside Alcaraz, Carreno Busta, and Granollers! He will play singles, as well as doubles with Alcaraz! 🤩 The event will take place from… pic.twitter.com/QoCJEVTB1r