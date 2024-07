NOVI JUBILEJ NOVAKA ĐOKOVIĆA: Nole ima VIŠE četvrtfinala grend slema nego neki pobeda U KARIJERI!

15 - Novak Djokovic has reached his 15th Men’s Singles QF at Wimbledon, surpassing Connors (14) for the outright second-most of any player in the Open Era; only Roger Federer (18) has reached more QFs than the pair. Cruising. #Wimbledon | @Wimbledon @atptour @ATPMediaInfo pic.twitter.com/rHdA1hInke