OD FATALNE DEVOJKE, OPASNIH FRAJERA DO PAŠNJAKA I KRAVA! Elena Karić našla MIR na selu, a doživela je BOL koji razara

Celebrating Imbolc with our Avalon family ❤️❤️❤️ Imbolc- the home, the heart, the new beginnings.. It is all about being fertile and giving birth to new life. 🌼🌼🌼 Big medicine of Imbolc is being rather then doing.. Our power comes from our presence. Sometimes our presence is enough. We are carrying codes within us as a frequency holders, light workers and healers, and our very presence is a way of transmitting those light codes. At this time of the year i feel that my presence is action. All of nature is just being. She is not growing her fruits. She is not trying to push out vegetables. She is quiet waiting for her natural processes to unfold. Reunited with my soul twin sister @annabelduboulay and our beautiful children on this portal day .. Planting the seeds of love, light and compassion 🖤✨🖤

