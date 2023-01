HARI I MEGAN NEPOŽELJI NA KRUNISANJU ČARLSA III: Objavljeni detalji, a neće im dozvoliti da budu na balkonu sa PORODICOM?!

The King will be crowned with St Edward’s Crown during the Coronation Service at @Wabbey on 6 May 2023. Made for King Charles II in 1661, the Crown has been removed from the Tower of London to allow for resizing work to begin ahead of the Coronation. 🔗 https://t.co/OAVH4JP6y5 pic.twitter.com/UrkGfshxaO