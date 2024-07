OZLOGLAŠENA GRUPA NAPALA HRVATE! Napravili haos u bolnici, tražili otkup, a optužbe pominju i Rusiju!

🚨🚨 #CyberAttack #Healthcare🚨🚨 🇭🇷#Croatia: University Hospital Centre Zagreb (KBC Zagreb) has been listed as a victim by the LockBit 3.0 ransomware group. The hackers allegedly exfiltrated: - Medical records; - Patient exams and studies; - Doctors' research papers; -… pic.twitter.com/EjnFWDKVAm