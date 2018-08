SVI SU MI GOVORILI DA ME NIKO NEĆE JER SAM DEBELA: Onda se pojavio ON i naučio me da uživam u svom telu! Ali kada sam ga pitala OVO, svet mi se SRUŠIO (FOTO)

Thank you to The Bindery for hosting my book launch! Thank you to every human who sent me a message or gave me hugs or donut earrings (!!!) or a jewel encrusted casting of my body (!!!) or flowers on my book birthday. Thank you to every human who came to the book launch party tonight ♡♡♡ My celebratory day ended at around 2am while overlooking Lands End & drinking from a bottle of Veuve Clicquot 💓🍾 Next stop: Los Angeles on Aug 16 (Thursday) at Skylight Books!

