RASKID NA POMOLU: Samjuels se preko društvenih mreža oprostio od Partizana?!

Just a kid from Jamaica 🇯🇲 I see everything as a blessing... I grew up with nothing who am I kidding i out did myself thanks Partizan for letting me step on you’ll court and represent things didn’t work out as plan but nevertheless it was amazing that red star and Partizan rival game was just amazing to be apart.... Man I’ll be watching my guys ⚫️⚪️ Instagram is social media it give a chance for idiots to do there job I get it... I don’t think people should pay into it too much it’s all funny too me. All the true fan respect ✊🏾 and Good luck #Grateful#onlyjahknows💚💛❤️

A post shared by Samardo Samuels (@warrior024) on Nov 17, 2017 at 8:40pm PST