20 GODINA OD SMRTI PRINCEZE DAJANE: Ove fotografije otkrivaju kakva je zaista bila!

Today marks the death anniversary of the lady, Princess Diana. She represents the calm after these storms, here in Texas. She has always been my favourite figure, and is an idol I look up to. Rest well, lady Diana, the wrong that you have been done, justice will manifest in one form or another . . . . . . . . #knowledge #peace #spirituality #forgiveness #coexist #believe #soul #spiritual #thankful #grace #calm #mind #trust . . . #greatbritain #instauk #ig_ers_uk #british #iguk #kingdom #united #ig_uk #english #britain #uk_photooftheday #ig_europe #european #uk #princessdiana #princessdianaforever #dianaofwales

A post shared by MED á la MODE 💉🍷📸 | Stacy (@medalamodeblog) on Aug 30, 2017 at 1:17pm PDT