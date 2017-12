SRAMOTA ME, ALI NISAM VOLELA SVOJE BEBE: Potresna ispovest majke koja se borila sa DEPRESIJOM posle porođaja!

I get depressed when I read the news. Is the whole world on fire, or is it just me? Have we, as humans, reached new lows when it comes to caring for our fellow man/woman? Why is it like this? When will it get better? I don't know. But as I look at my children, I see hope in their brightly colored paintings, their cross-cultural friendships, and their willingness to learn about the world around them without creating a narrative in their favor. I think they'll be better than us. The world doesn't need more all-star athletes, models, or impressive people. The world needs more humans with empathy: people brave enough to listen to the silenced and the forgotten. The world needs more soft hearts paired with sharp minds. The world needs more humans who see themselves in the eyes of strangers. Maybe this generation with their Paw Patrol and Shopkins will be the ones to dissolve the fearful mantra of "every man for himself" and return us to the village, humbled, grateful, and ready for real community. They'll be better than us, these ones. I know they will.

