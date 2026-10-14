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Belgrade, 5 October 2026 - Predrag Roganović, a media executive with 26 years of experience and one of the people whose work has significantly influenced the development of the digital media market in Serbia, is taking over the position of Executive Director of Mondo INC as of 5 October 2026.

Roganović is returning to the company in whose development he participated for more than a decade, during a period in which digital media became one of the key segments of the domestic media industry.

His professional career has been marked by projects that introduced new technologies, business models and ways of distributing and monetizing media content.

From the digital transformation of Kurir to new business models

He began his career in 2000 at the newspaper Sport and then continued in an editorial position at Glas Javnosti.

He joined Kurir in 2010 as Director of Digital Business Development, with the task of launching and developing the digital platform of this media brand. The Kurir.rs portal soon grew into one of the largest news portals in Serbia.

Over the next twelve years, he was one of the key people in the transformation of Kurir from a daily newspaper publisher into Adria Media Group, a media company with dozens of magazines and portals in Serbia and the region. From 2017 to 2022, he served as the group’s Executive Director.

His work was marked by the introduction of new business models to the domestic media market: the first programmatic network for digital advertising in Serbia, the first network for monetization and content exchange among publishers, and the first YouTube network for the monetization of video channels.

Roganović also participated in the launch of Kurir Television, the first television channel in Serbia to emerge from a daily newspaper and digital portal, thereby opening a new direction for the development of traditional publishers. Other publishers in Serbia later followed that path, and today they also have television channels within their media systems.

Return to Mondo INC and the development of new-generation media

After twelve years at Adria Media Group, Roganović took over the position of General Director of Telegraf.rs, part of the Comtrade Group, in 2023. Over the next three years, he devoted particular attention to the development of the organization, digital business and the application of artificial intelligence in the media.

His return to Mondo INC represents a new stage in his professional career, in which he will connect his experience in the development of digital and television media with the opportunities brought by new technologies.

The focus of his work will be the development of existing media brands, the creation of new digital products, the application of artificial intelligence, and the development of people and the organization.

Foto: Kurir

On the occasion of his appointment, Roganović said:

"Over the past 26 years, I have had the opportunity to take part in the major changes that the media industry in Serbia has gone through. From the development of major digital platforms and new advertising models to the linking of print, digital and television, I have always been guided by the same idea: to recognise the future of media and begin creating it before it becomes the present.

"Today, a new major technological change is opening up before us. Artificial intelligence is changing the way media content is created, distributed and monetized. It opens up opportunities for the development of completely new products, a different relationship with audiences and new business models.

"Mondo INC has strong media brands, a developed digital and television business, and people with great knowledge and experience. I believe that by connecting these values with new technologies, we can open a new chapter in the development of the company.

Foto: Kurir

"I am also grateful to my colleagues from Telegraf for three years of joint work, trust and the experience I am taking with me.

"For me, this return is special on a personal level as well. I am returning to a house that I spent twelve years building with many colleagues, but also to a company that other people continued to develop during my absence.

"I believe that the greatest business results are achieved when people have the space to develop their ideas, take responsibility and create something new. My job is to provide them with that space.