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The media of the company Mondo INC continue to confirm their strength on the Serbian market, with more than 190 thousand users more than the second-placed, and over 285 thousand more than the third-placed media group, according to data from the September official readership measurement of portals in Serbia, conducted by the company Gemius.

Mondo INC is convincingly in first place by number of page views. During September, visitors to our online editions viewed more than 120 million pages, which is over 855 thousand more compared with the second-placed competitor and as many as 15 million more compared with the third-placed competitor. At the same time, users spent more than 2 million hours on Mondo INC portals, or an incredible 238 years, confirming the strength of content that attracts and retains the largest digital audience in Serbia every day.

The leading position by number of page views has been held continuously by the company Mondo INC since April 2025, which means that for 18 months we have already been the most-read digital media group in Serbia.

Leading positions of MONDO INC brands

We are the most-read with the most engaged and most loyal audience, and our media portfolio covers 71% of internet users in Serbia, who spend more than 36 minutes a month on our portals on average.

1/3 Vidi galeriju Mondo INC digital media company no.1 in Serbia Foto: Kurir

Mondo INC continues to confirm its strength on the domestic digital market, achieving leading results in the most important content segments. The latest Gemius data show that our brands achieve better results than the competition in the categories News, Sport and Women/Lifestyle, while individual portals continue to set standards in their fields.

The News and Women/Lifestyle segments stand out in particular, in which Mondo INC achieves a significant advantage over the competition – more than 463 thousand users in the News segment and more than 469 thousand users in the Women/Lifestyle segment. At the same time, we also confirm the leading position in Sport, further strengthening the position of the strongest digital media group in the most important content verticals.

The strength of the Mondo INC portfolio is led by brands that also confirmed leading positions in the most important content categories during September. Kurir remains the undisputed leader when it comes to news content, while audiences interested in social issues spend the most time on Kurir Society pages. Mondo INC occupies the first two positions in the technology category thanks to the Kurir TechVision and Mondo Smartlife portals, while at the same time Kurir Health continues to strengthen its position as the leading health portal in Serbia.

* Mondo INC Women/Lifestyle (Stil, Lepa I Srećna, Sensa, Stvar Ukusa, Yumama, Glossy, Elle), Ringier Women/Lifestyle (Blic Žena, Ana.rs), Mondo INC Entertainment/Showbiz (Kurir Stars, Mondo Entertainment, Espreso Showbiz, Ringier Entertainment/Showbiz (Blic Zabava, PulsOnline), Mondo INC Business (Kurir Business, Smartlife), Ringier Business (Blic Business), Mondo INC Sport (Kurir Sport, Mondo Sport, Espreso Sport), Ringier Sport (Sportal)





KURIR SOCIETY: The first choice for the most important social issues



When it comes to social issues, Kurir Society achieved better results than Blic Society during September in terms of time spent and page views, confirming its leading position in this category. During September, users spent more time on Kurir Society pages than users of Blic Society. The number of page views particularly stands out – the audience viewed as many as 4.86 million pages on Kurir Society content, or 1.29 million pages more than on Blic Society.

1/3 Vidi galeriju KURIR SOCIETY Foto: Kurir

KURIR TECH: The number 1 destination for all information about technology in Serbia

According to September data from Gemius, Kurir Tech stands out as the leading source for everyone who wants to be informed about the latest developments in the world of technology. This section provides comprehensive information about large technology companies, social networks, the latest software and hardware solutions, gaming, artificial intelligence and cryptocurrencies. Kurir Tech also offers advice on internet safety, detailed product reviews, as well as information about smart devices, electric cars and the use of AI in everyday life. The portal is dedicated to providing useful "how to" advice and analysis of the impact of technology on society and user psychology. Compared with the competition, Kurir Tech has 59 thousand more users on a monthly basis. Kurir Tech users spend as much as 80% more time on tech pages than users of B92 Tehnopolis and view 56% more pages, which speaks in favour of the quality of the content of the Kurir Tech portal.

1/5 Vidi galeriju KURIR TECH Foto: Kurir

KURIR HEALTH: The first choice for health information in Serbia

Gemius data from September show that Kurir Health is the first choice for all those looking for the latest information about health, nutrition, exercise and mental health in Serbia. In September, more than 265 thousand real users visited Kurir Health, which is 74 thousand users more than the second-placed Telegraf Eklinika. This portal is recognized as a key destination for all those who want quality advice and expert articles on current healthcare topics. Compared with the competition, Kurir Health records 24% more visits than the second-placed Blic Health, confirming its superiority and relevance. With content designed to meet the needs of both experts and those seeking to improve their health, Kurir Health is your reliable source of information on all aspects of preserving health.

1/5 Vidi galeriju KURIR HEALTH Foto: Kurir





KURIR STIL: The first choice of women in Serbia



When it comes to women’s portals, Gemius data show that Kurir Stil is positioned as the leading site in Serbia. In September, as many as 1.6 million real users visited Stil, which is 212 thousand users more than the second-placed Blic Žena. In support of the claim that Stil has completely taken primacy in this category, there is also the fact users spend as much as 24% more time on Kurir Stil pages than on the second-placed women’s site.

1/2 Vidi galeriju KURIR STIL Foto: Kurir

MONDO AMONG THE TOP 3 MOST VISITED PORTALS IN SERBIA

The Mondo portal continues to confirm its strength on the domestic digital market and in September recorded 2.3 million real users, positioning it in third place on the Gemius list, immediately behind Blic and Kurir. At the same time, Mondo records better results than direct competitors N1, Nova and Danas by number of real users, further strengthening its position among the most visited portals in Serbia. Kurir and Mondo further strengthen the dominance of the Mondo INC group, taking places among the top three most visited sites according to data from the official readership measurement of portals in Serbia, conducted by the Gemius company. These results once again confirm the leading position of the company Mondo INC on the market.

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THANK YOU FOR YOUR TRUST!

In addition to Kurir, Mondo and Espreso, our specialised brands also contribute to the results of the media company Mondo INC: Smartlife, Lepa & Srećna, Stvar Ukusa, Sensa, Yumama, Glossy, Stil, Elle Serbia and others.

The results achieved during September once again confirm the strength of the Mondo INC portfolio, which, through a broad network of news, lifestyle, technology and specialised brands, brings together millions of users across Serbia every day.

We would like to thank all our readers and viewers, as well as our employees, clients and partners, who with their trust, support and joint work contribute to these results and to the further growth of our media brands.