OUR SOCIETY NOT APPRECIATING CHILDREN'S LITERATURE NEITHER FAIR NOR NATURAL – Jasminka Petrović on NEVEN Award and children's film

Children's writer Jasminka Petrović is this year's winner of the Neven Literary Award for the book 100 Lica Stolica (100 Faces of Chairs), bestowed upon her at a ceremony held on 6 October at the National Museum's atrium as part of Children's Week.

This cultural event took place across Serbia between 3 and 9 October under the slogan "What A Child Needs To Grow To The Skies?". As the oldest and most significant recognition in the area of children's literature in our country, the award is given by the organization Friends of the Children of Serbia. It was established in 1955, with the first winners being Branko Ćopić and Duško Radović.

foto: Kreativni centar

Do you feel honoured to have received this award?

"Sadly, the Neven Award doesn't have an appropriate importance and popularity in our cultural life, possibly because the society doesn't appreciate children's literature enough. Which isn't fair, or natural, as 'all that blooms would like to bloom,' including the literary Neven. Besides, bad news dominates the media day in and day out, so whatever is positive and subtle remains under the radar. And there is no safe future without investing in the culture for children. That said, I would like to point out the aesthetic value of this award – the charter is hand-written and has a pressed marigold ('neven') flower. The book titled Babaroga (The Wicked Witch), illustrated by Boris Kuzmanović, was also awarded. Both books were published by Kreativni Centar.

foto: ATA images

Why is a chair the protagonist of your new book?

"I got the idea for the book from a boy from Zrenjanin. He wrote wonderful poems about ordinary objects – shoelaces, the oven, etc. I thought, ' Why don't I write a book on chairs? I use them every day, and never give them any thought really.' So I started to do some research, come up with stories, and connect the real and the imaginary. That's how the 22 stories were written: A Chair for Fantasizing. Life Without a Chair, The School Chair, A Chair for Those In Love, Sport Supporters' Chairs, The Chair of Horrors, etc. The book has a special richness to it as it had 22 illustrators. My conception of the mosaic-like structure of the book was realized with the support of an exceptional editorial team. What gives me plenty of joy is that 100 Faces of Chairs makes children think and gets them involved in various creative activities. This book is a proper example of how mutual understanding and teamwork bring good results."

foto: Glorija Lizde

Like your novel, the film The Summer When I Learnt How To Fly has had a lot of success with children as much as the adults. How do you comment on that?

"While I was writing the book, I was addressing teenagers. I was interested in the following topics: growing up, identity, the relationship between the young and the elderly, the effects of the war, forgiveness, love… Later it turned out that all age groups enjoy reading the novel. Children mostly follow the story of the protagonist, Sofija, while adults relate to her parents, grandmother Marija, nan Lutzi, and the other relatives. Those two levels are there in the film as well. The director, Raša Andrić, and the entire film crew created an authentic atmosphere and conveyed the main message of the novel. By the end of the summer break, Sofija manages to overcome both the personal and family challenges. Her bravery and cheerfulness give hope to both the readers and the viewers, no matter what their age is. Let me just point out that the character of Sofija was played magnificently by the young actress Klara Hrvanović."

A play was produced by The Duško Radović Little Theatre based on your book On The Button And Happiness, as was the film Zlogonje (The Witch Hunters). How do children accept the topic of inclusion?

"I meet various sorts of children at literary meet-and-greets. I talk to them about everyday life, but sometimes we touch on very serious topics. My impression is that the more serious the topics, the more responsibility, maturity, and interest are shown by the children. Jovan, the protagonist of the book, has a difficulty walking because it was discovered that he had a disability when he was born. However, with the help of a girl called Milica, the doctor, the teacher, and, of course, his parents, he manages to overcome his dark side and become a hero. Children show great understanding towards Jovan, they relate to him, and feel empathy. Jovan inspires them to write stories and poems, to draw, or share some personal experiences. I believe that literature is important as you're growing up, not only because you develop reading habits, your imagination, and linguistic abilities, but also a better understanding of yourself and others."

foto: Promo

What do you expect from this year's Belgrade Book Fair?

"The Book Fair is a source of great joy both for the writers and the readers. That's where you exchange experiences, impressions, criticisms, and praises. Old friends meet, and new friends are made. Since we had an interruption due to the coronavirus, I believe that this book fair will be all the more emotional and cheerful. Illustrator Dobrosav Bob Živković and myself will, as always, be signing books over the weekend (29 and 30 October) at the Kreativni Centar book stand.

foto: ATA images

Will you be taking part in panels as well?

"I've been invited as a guest to two panels as part of the book fair children's programme, held on Saturday, 29 October. I can't wait to meet the children and make our regular funny faces in photos, because without playing and laughter, there's no friendship either. I look forward to meeting the librarians. I have a lot of respect for their work at school libraries, both in the cities and the villages. If it weren't for their imaginative literary activities with children, books would mostly be ordinary items on shelves."

Kurir.rs/ Ljubomir Radanov