HILL, ROMANO ON BOMBING ANNIVERSARY: ‘I know that the people of Serbia cannot forget that horrific time, but WE CAN MOVE FORWARD’

Tomorrow Serbia is marking the 24th anniversary of the start of the NATO bombing campaign of the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia and the Remembrance Day of those perished in that war.

The first bombs fell on 24 March 1999, and the armed aggression against our country went on for the following 78 days. The Remembrance Day of this great tragedy will be marked at numerous memorial sites across Serbia, and the central event will take place tomorrow at 6 p.m. at the Saint George Square in Sombor, to be attended by the President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić, the President of the Republic of Srpska Milorad Dodik, and Patriarch Porfirije.

A steadfast partnership

On the occasion of the anniversary of the start of the bombing campaign, the US Ambassador to Serbia Christopher Hill said for Kurir that the people of Serbia should not forget that horrific time.

“I have dedicated my life to diplomacy – finding diplomatic solutions to seemingly unsolvable problems. During my diplomatic career, I have learnt that diplomacy sometimes fails. When that happens, the consequences can be tragic. I wish to offer my sincere condolences to the families of those who died in the wars of the 1990s, including those who died during the NATO bombing. I know that the people of Serbia cannot forget that horrific time, and they shouldn’t. The people of Serbia cannot supress their pain, but I believe that they have enough strength to suppress its bitterness,” Hill said in a statement.

Hill pointed out that the USA and Serbia can build a better future together.

“The dedication of the United States of America to its partnership with Serbia is steadfast, as is our commitment to diplomacy. Together we can build a better future, which the people of Serbia deserve and want for the future generations,” Hill added.

Dialogue and cooperation

The Chief of NATO Military Liaison Office in Belgrade, Brigadier General Giampiero Romano, said for Kurir that we need to look to the future.

“We don’t forget the past, but we can move forward. That is what NATO and Serbia are doing – looking ahead to a better future. Our long-standing partnership is based on political dialogue and practical cooperation in a number of areas, while fully respecting Serbia’s policy of military neutrality. I am fully committed to my role in this important process. NATO and Serbia are close partners. We have been working together to be more ready for emergencies such as floods and forest fires, we are helping Serbia reform its security forces and institutions, we are training Serbian soldiers for peacekeeping missions, and we have invested millions of euros to help Serbia destroy hundreds of tonnes of outdated ammunition. In addition, we have a long-standing scientific collaboration with Serbia through the Science for Peace and Security Programme, including areas such as energy and environmental safety, the fight against terrorism, and cyber-defence. NATO is fully committed to supporting further the stability across the Western Balkans, including through our NATO mission – KFOR, which keeps ensuring a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all communities in Kosovo, in line with its mandate based on Resolution 1244 of the United Nations Security Council from 1999,” Romano said.

