EXCLUSIVE! Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, and Danish diplomats on Kosovo, Serbia’s European prospects, Ukraine…

The Ambassador of Sweden Annika Ben David, the Ambassador of Finland Kimmo Lähdevirta, the Ambassador of Norway Jørn Eugene Gjelstad, and the Ambassador of Denmark Susanne Shine spoke with Kurir in an exclusive interview about the anniversary of the Russian attack against Ukraine, resolving the Kosovo issue, and the European prospects of the Western Balkans countries.

They agree that the war must end immediately, and that the conflict has revealed some of Russia’s weaknesses, as well as the strength of the West. Regarding the Kosovo issue, they point out that a compromise solution needs to be found, while noting that Priština must honour its previous commitments, including first and foremost the forming of the Association of Serb Municipalities. With respect to the European prospects of this region, Kurir’s guests point out that the future of the Western Balkans lies in the EU, which, according to them, will considerably benefit the people.

On the Russia-Ukraine war: This is an attack not only against Ukraine, but on us all

The anniversary of Russia’s attack closes an absolutely fateful year in European history. We have a nuclear power that has decided to launch an unjustified and brutal attack against a neighbour – a Slavic Orthodox country, a democracy that posed no threat to it whatsoever. This is an attack not only on Ukraine, against Ukraine, but on us all. It has prompted Sweden to abandon a policy of military neutrality that we have been committed to for decades. It is a watershed moment, it’s a tectonic shift. It is an attack on the rules-based international order and the right under international law of countries to choose their own security arrangements and not have their borders altered. It is paramount that Ukraine wins this war. We will stand with Ukraine for as long as it lasts, and that is why Sweden’s Presidency of the European Union has made EU unity and support to Ukraine its first and foremost priority. We need to keep united and to support Ukraine in whatever way – economically, politically, diplomatically, militarily, and in humanitarian terms, so that Ukraine can win this war on its own terms because, as I said, it’s an attack not only on that country, but on European values. And Ukraine, the women, children, and men who are living on that soil and who fight Russia, are doing so on our behalf.

On the Kosovo dialogue: All previous agreements must be respected

As EU President and as Sweden, we firmly and strongly support the very intensive efforts within the framework of the normalization dialogue, conducted by the European Union, Mr. Lajčák, and supported by our American friends and partners. There is a suggested framework agreement that I have not taken part of, so I cannot comment on what it contains. What is very important is that previous agreements are respected, that new elements are not introduced. I think that it’s of critical importance for both Priština and Belgrade that normalization can continue, that one finds a way to live together. I think it will be important for the respective European paths for both countries, and I also think that there is a sense of importance and urgency in Europe not to have new instability flaring up, since again we are facing war on European soil.

On the European prospects: EU membership will increase the quality of life for people living in Serbia

The question is if the EU should offer something that it does not offer already to the Western Balkans. As I said, I think that the political developments underway in Europe have brought a new sense of urgency in enlargement and that candidate countries now have an opportunity to advance nationally on their reform processes. I wish to remind that Serbia is one of the absolute top recipients of EU funds, EU donations, in the world. The EU is Serbia’s biggest investor, biggest trading partner, and biggest donor already. When it comes to giving something concrete, I want to say that the enlargement of the European Union lies in the candidate country’s hands. The benchmarks are there, we have a new, revised methodology for what a candidate country needs to do in order to come closer to membership. This is something that Serbia owns. The benchmarks, the criteria are there, and we have an added element of increased importance, and that is of course harmonization with the EU’s foreign and security policy, namely, it will be and is very important that Serbia takes a stance on Russia and distance itself from Russia. This requirement lies in the accession process, but it’s just not about any percentages here and there. It is about dramatic events taking place on European soil, and Serbia will need to make a choice. A painful choice – we are certainly aware, but it is about what country one wants to be. Because the European Union is not only a political union, it’s a union, a community of values – values based on international law, on democracy, on human rights, and on freedom, basically. So, I would say that the European Union has a very intense engagement here in Serbia. Sweden is very pro-enlargement-friendly since decades. Ourselves, we are Serbia’s top donor on the environment (we will come back to that in a moment). We firmly believe that Serbia stands to benefit from a European Union membership. It will increase the quality of life for people living in Serbia. I am convinced that the agenda, or the future, or the model for the future that the EU can offer people living in Serbia is the best one. The best one in terms of security, economic development, freedom, democracy, and the rule of law. And this is something that I think people in Serbia definitely deserve, but it requires strong political will and very hard work. But again, the benchmarks, the criteria are there, and they lie in Serbia’s hands.

On the Russia-Ukraine war: Nobody would like to see a new Iron Curtain in Europe

I think we are all shocked by this brutal and heinous aggressive warfare that Russia is carrying out unprovoked on a sovereign country, and putting its population in a desperate situation. I mean, this is really a brutality of a scale we haven’t seen before since World War II in Europe. But we have to bear in mind that, even though this is a disaster for the Ukraine people, it’s also a disaster for Russia because it drastically is impairing its own military sector, it’s disrupting its economy, it’s tarnishing its reputation, and it’s profoundly changing the geopolitical situation, which will make it very difficult, if ever possible, to regain a normalcy within the short-term future after the war has ended, between Russia and the rest of the world. Nobody would like to see a new Iron Curtain taking place in the midst of Europe, and nobody will see a complete collapse of government principles, or even the territorial principles, for that sake. So I guess this is the reason for virtually all Western countries, with their partners internationally, aligning up in a coordinated imposing of sanctions against Russia in order to reduce its financial capacity to sustain and prolong this warfare.

On the Kosovo dialogue: I hope rationality will prevail and constructive dialogue will take place

Of course, I fully respect the importance that Kosovo has for the Serbian population, and this is the key area where the old Serbian kingdom was organized and built. We know there is a strong emotional connection between the Serbian people and Kosovo as well. So, this is fully understood, but at a certain point, we have to look at this crisis from a more rational angle as well in order to overcome the extraordinarily difficult situation we have and prevent this, let’s say, conflict from becoming a completely frozen one. That would benefit nobody, so take note of the German-French initiative, which is now called the European initiative, to develop a certain set of steps and procedures in order to at least lay a solid foundation for, let’s say, talks that can lead to a negotiation for a final solution. And Norway fully supports that. I think that is important, and I also sense why are rational signals coming from Vučić in this respect, where he appeals to a high-level rationality in the way Serbia is looking at this problem. I’m certain that, if this issue can be solved, this will benefit the prosperity and the welfare for both people, and it will also open up for Kosovo joining more actively the regional cooperation, which I believe is key for the future and the development and the prosperity for the people within this region. So, yeah, I really do hope to see that, let’s say, rationality will prevail, and that constructive dialogue will take place.

On the European prospects: We fully support the accession of the Western Balkans countries to the European Union

The Western Balkans are just in the middle of Europe – it’s right in the heartland of Europe. We have seen what the consequences might be if the Western Balkans are not able to collaborate and act constructively. So, the Western Balkans are part of the broader European construction, and I see no reason why the Western Balkans really should not step up their efforts, and the same on the part of Brussels – to ensure that this region will be part of the EU system at a certain point. I think that will be increasingly beneficial not only for the Western Balkans, but also for the whole of Europe. Even though Norway is not a member of the EU, I tend to call Norway a non-formal member because we are deeply integrated in all the EU structures. We are really supporting the Western Balkan countries in this effort. We are coming forward with a project, programmes, funds, initiatives, experts, in order to contribute to What the EU is doing to facilitate the process for a membership.

On the Russia-Ukraine conflict: The spirit and perseverance of the Ukrainians are impressive and inspiring

Let me start by saying that Denmark stands fully behind Ukraine. There can be no doubt that Russia must stop the war immediately. It is a complete gamechanger for Denmark and, together with our partners and allies in the EU, NATO, and globally, we strongly condemn Russia’s unlawful aggression. It has not only changed the European security architecture, but also challenged the European rule-based order, with long-term effects for Ukraine, Europe, and the world. Russia’s brutal aggression towards Ukraine has now lasted for a year. We have seen the indescribable suffering it has caused for the people of Ukraine. The spirit and perseverance of the Ukrainians in the face of such hardship is impressive and inspiring. We are, however, encouraged by the strong signals of support for Ukraine sent by the United Nations General Assembly, which has demanded Russia’s unconditional withdrawal. And Denmark, together with the EU and its partners will maintain the pressure on Russia to end this brutal war and to withdraw from Ukraine right away.

On the Kosovo dialogue: Kosovo must form the ASM

Denmark fully supports the Belgrade-Priština dialogue, and the EU is working closely with Serbia and Kosovo to move forward on the path towards normalization. It is therefore important that all commitments and agreements previously reached in the dialogue must be implemented in good faith. This also means that Kosovo should live up to its obligations under the Brussels agreement and implement the Association of Serbian Municipalities. The EU will continue to work towards this goal, and we strongly support the tireless effort by all involved, including the EU Special Representative Lajčák.”

On the European prospects: EU Membership means that you are not alone, but in a family of

European countries

Denmark has been a member of the European Union now for 50 years, since 1973. And, as a Danish citizen, I see how much membership has meant for Denmark and for the development of the Danish society. Membership of the EU means that you are not alone, but you are together in a family of European countries. Today I can happily say that I’m a very proud Dane, but I’m also a very proud European. But, like in all families, we do, of course, not agree on everything. We have disagreements, we have even fights, and so on, but I think what is important for the EU is that we agree on the fundamental values, such as democracy, rule of law, transparency, and solidarity. The countries of the Western Balkans have committed themselves to these values, and I do think that it is important to underline that the EU has firmly stated that all countries in the Western Balkans have their future in the EU. Today’s key geopolitical realities, with the Russian war against Ukraine, has also meant that Eu enlargement is now even more important than it was previously and underlines the importance of the strategic partnership that you have between the EU and the Western Balkans. Last year, the EU opened the negotiations with Albania and North Macedonia, and awarded the candidate status also to Bosnia and Herzegovina. But there is, of course, much more that all countries need to do. Many reforms in Serbia are needed, and it’s the same for the other Western Balkans countries, where reforms need to be implemented, but I really do think that it is possible to welcome all countries into the EU, hopefully soon. I think that it’s very important to think about where is the future for the Western Balkans. And when you think about that, I think for the coming generations also, here in the Western Balkans, I think that the benefits of aligning themselves with the EU, the values, the economies, etc. is so important, and I really would like to see everyone here in the Western Balkans joining a union of free and democratic European member states.

On the Russia-Ukraine war: Time is not on Russia’s side

The attack has shown some significant weaknesses of Russia, as well as significant strength of Ukraine and the West. For example, what comes to the willingness and capability to defend a country and help a country has been very significant indeed. I think that time is not on the side of Russia, as they might hope. Also, I think that, although it’s impossible to say how long the war will last, and, of course, there will probably still be difficult times ahead of us, it’s really a necessity that Ukraine wins the war. Because, if the Russians are not beaten back into the internationally recognized borders, they will just rearm and threaten us in the whole of Europe.

On the Kosovo dialogue: A compromise must be reached

By my opinion the leaders have to be able to reach a compromise if they really think about the future of their peoples. And I think the key words for it are, first of all, normalization of relations, also safeguarding the rights of all ethnic communities in Kosovo, as well as respecting all past agreements. They have to be fulfilled. So, I think that the best way forward now really is based on this latest proposal by the EU, supported by France and Germany, and also other member states, as well the US and the UK, and so on. So, I think that’s really the path that should be followed now.

On the European prospects: Developing a new methodology

It is indeed very good and very important that EU enlargement and the Western Balkans are again on the agenda of the EU – very high on the agenda. I think there really is now a very important momentum in the process that all the parties have to grasp. I think it means for the EU, first of all, that the EU must put in an effort now to develop the new methodology fully, so that it really contains concrete carrots, and also sticks, for the process to go ahead. Also, on the other side, applicant countries must really fulfil and do the reforms needed in practice for EU membership, so it’s really now time for both sides to deliver.

