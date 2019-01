MOJ OTAC, VOĐA NAJOPASNIJE BANDE NA SVETU DAVAO JE SVOJIM PRIJATELJIMA DA ME SILUJU I TUKU: Progovorila ćerka vođe JAKUZA! BRUTALNI DETALJI! (FOTO, VIDEO)

Portrait of #Japanese #author #ShokoTendo, with her daughter, on cover of @scmp_news magazine. I'd spent two days photographing Shoko Tendo, daughter of a Yakuza crime boss, for a Marie Claire magazine, and this portrait happened at the end of the two days. Shoko was a bit hesitant to do this shot, but finally agreed. This set of pics were published in numerous magazines, and this pic was used widely. The fact that she is naked and covered in #yakuza #tattoos probably helped... #Japan #yakuzatattoo #yakuzatattoos #ink #JSHtearsheets #JSHarchive #JeremySuttonHibbert #YakuzaMoon

