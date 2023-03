SRUŠIO SE AVION U NJUJORKU: Najmanje jedna osoba poginula, prvi SNIMCI SA MESTA PADA letelice! (VIDEO)

#BREAKING #USA #NEWYORK #NY 🔴NEW YORK :#VIDEO SMALL PLANE CRASH ON LONG ISLAND! Initial reports: Aircraft may have been a student-piloted Cessna. 1 killed, several injured.#BreakingNews #UltimaHora #LongIsland #PlaneCrash #Aviation #Accident #Accidente 📹-TheSecretList pic.twitter.com/y2HgMOSNlp