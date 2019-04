HOROR POVREDA GOLMANA! SUDIJA PREKINUO UTAKMICU I POČEO DA PLAČE! Prizor je bio zastrašujući, šokirani igrači se hvatali za glavu! (VIDEO)

Horoya goalkeeper Khadim Ndiaye 🇸🇳 was taken to hospital after he suffered a serious injury that looks like a double tibia-fibula fracture in their #CAFCL match against Wydad AC in Morocco following a collision with teammate Boubacar Samassekou 🇲🇱. We wish him a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/aYvlk0yxQf