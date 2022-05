ŽESTOKE UVREDE! PREDSEDNIK FIORENTINE TEŠKO OPTUŽIO VLAHOVIĆA: Taj mladi gospodin nas je uništio!

🇷🇸🟣 Fiorentina President Rocco Commisso is not happy with Dusan Vlahovic: 🗣"That young man ruined us. He promised us he’d renew so we didn’t sign anyone in September. He refused Arsenal, Real, Atletico, & then closed the deal with Juve in only a week." 🗞 @IFTVofficial pic.twitter.com/MmcBq8IoKj